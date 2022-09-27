Cost of living crisis: £250,000 set aside to support Eastbourne residents

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has announced a series of funding streams to help people through the cost of living crisis.

Plans are also being made to establish ‘warm spaces’ that will be available during the winter months, the council said.

An EBC spokesperson added: “The council will help local organisations with associated costs for anyone in need of a warm and safe space when the temperatures drop.

“More broadly, the £250,000 of council funding has established grants programmes covering a number of key areas, including voluntary organisations, school initiatives, food resilience, hardship payments and foodbank support.”

EBC said an event was also organised at the town hall where council officers gave 225 pensioners advice on applying for household support grants, energy rebates and pension credits.

Information on grants and the ‘warm spaces’ initiative is available at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/cost-of-living

