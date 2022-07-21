Crawley Borough Council set up new service to help local residents get help with money worries

The dedicated page provides guidance on maximising your income, housing and financial support, employment, managing money and debts, as well as loans and savings.

Help is available at organisations including Crawley Borough Council, Crawley Wellbeing, The Money Advice Service, Moneyhelper, Citizens Advice, Boom Community Bank, Energy Saving Trust and many more.

The page also includes guidance on support with food and managing food bills, whatever your situation may be, with a number of local options.

In addition, there are details of community cafes where you can access either a free hot meal or donate whatever you can afford towards a meal.

It is well known that money worries can also have an impact on health, particularly mental wellbeing. The council encourages residents to get support if they need it and the guide outlines the range of help available in Crawley.

Councillor Michael Jones, said: “With the cost of living continuing to rise, it’s vital that residents can easily find all of the available help.

“The money worries web page covers support with income and benefits, employment advice, help with debts and energy bills, plus information about access to food.

“This is an important resource and it will continue to be updated with additional support.”

Alongside the money worries webpage, a range of advice about addressing home energy costs can be found at: crawley.gov.uk/energy