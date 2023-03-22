A school in Eastbourne has started a ‘welfare bank’ to support its community amid the cost of living crisis.

The Turing School’s social action committee has rallied round to buy and collect donations of items such as shampoo, deodorant, shower gel, toothbrushes, coats and clothing.

A spokesperson from the school in Larkspur Drive said: “The community kindness initiative was created by an ambitious and conscientious group of students who felt that their resources and efforts would be best spent creating a welfare bank and making a difference and showing [that] the community in Shinewater deserve and need extra support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who is struggling and connected with the school is welcome to access the welfare bank and no prerequisites are required.”

The Turing School's welfare bank

A student’s parent added: “This has had such a positive impact on my children as they know people care and will always offer to reach out a helping hand, and I think this is such a positive message that should be spread widely, just knowing that people do care and want to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that if we are struggling some weeks the welfare bank will help us with the essentials to make sure my children have everything they need to keep them clean and well looked after.”

The secondary school relies on donations and fundraising to stock the welfare bank.

Anyone who would like to contribute is asked to contact the school on 01323 465700 or by emailing social action coordinator Sarah Nightingale on [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad