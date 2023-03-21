Edit Account-Sign Out
New McDonald’s items: Here is what is coming to the menu next week

Here are the new items that are coming to McDonald’s across the country next week.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT

Following sell-out success in 2022, the chicken Big Mac is returning to menus on Wednesday, March 29, for a limited time only.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Fans went wild for the burger last year – selling out within just 10 days, so hungry customers will need to be quick to get their hands on it this time round.”

The chicken Big Mac includes two chicken breast patties in a crispy coating with a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and Big Mac sauce.

A new steakhouse stack will also be joining the menu for the first time on March 29. The new addition is topped with two beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce and creamy peppercorn sauce.

Mozzarella dippers are also returning along with the Creme Egg McFlurry and the Carmel Egg McFlurry.

On March 29 McDonald’s is launching a month-long promotion called Winning Sips.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will get the chance to make the most of their sips and slurps by winning prizes including £10,000 cash, menu favourites and limited-edition merch including bucket hats, towels and Coca-Cola glasses when purchasing a medium or large soft drink.”

Head of marketing for McDonald’s UK and Ireland Thomas O’Neill added: “We are excited to bring the chicken Big Mac back to the UK and Ireland. It sold out in under a week last year so we know so many people will be as delighted as we are that it’s returning this spring.

"The steakhouse stack is another fantastic development from our menu team, the taste of steak and peppercorn sauce captured perfectly in this newest addition to our menu.”

READ THIS:

Trying McDonald's first new items of 2023

