Feeling the Pinch: Have your say on how the Cost of Living crisis has affected you

Lewes District Food Partnership works to develop and promote sustainable food systems and access to affordable food across Lewes District. They are announcing their campaign ‘Feeling the Pinch: Have Your Say!’, which involves participants from across the district sharing their stories and experiences of living through the Cost of Living crisis.

One participant said: “To be treated so badly, then when you get a little bit of help, you’re told to be grateful, it’s awful and I don’t have a voice.”

Ruby Makepeace-Somerville, Lewes District Food Partnership Coordinator, said: “We know the issues facing residents spreads back much further than the Cost of Living crisis, however the crisis has affected everyone and we believe it is the right time to reflect on the impact it has had.

Ruby Makepeace-Somerville, coordinator of the Lewes District Food Partnership.

"We have developed a panel of ‘experts by lived experience’ who will take part in a series of workshops. The aim of the project is to build confidence to tell our stories and make sure real people’s experiences are being heard.”

This work aims to challenge misconceptions and raise awareness about the realities of everyday life for many of those who live in the Lewes District. This is a participatory project where the topics discussed are driven by engagement with communities.

A panel will be facilitated in a ‘hearing’ in June 2023, which will bring the panel of ‘experts’ together with policymakers including local councillors, business leaders, and decision-makers.

Ruby added: “We know how difficult it is to influence policy, but we believe with a shared voice we can at least make sure the issues that matter the most to people are being heard.”

Ruby works with the Sussex Community Development Association including the community supermarket in Newhaven, the food bank at Newhaven Baptist Church which provides free laundry services and hot showers, and Havens Food Cooperative in Denton which rescues surplus food and offers it to anyone in the community.

If you would like to know more about the project or are interested in issues of food justice, security and sustainability please email [email protected] or follow us the social media handle @lewesdistrictfoodpartnership.