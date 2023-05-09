Edit Account-Sign Out
Greens and Liberal Democrats thank voters as Conservative party lose all seats at Lewes District Council

The Green Party has taken the majority of Lewes District Council (LDC) seats at last week’s local elections, winning seats like Wivelsfield which have had Conservative councillors for 50 years.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 9th May 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:13 BST

Lewes District Green Party now has 17 councillors on Lewes District Council, making them the largest party with a third of the vote share. Conservative seats were reduced to zero from 19.

The Liberal Democrats won 15 seats, and Labour won nine. A co-operative alliance between the three parties will be formed to run the council.

Cllr Zoe Nicholson said “Thank you to every voter and campaigner who helped get Greens elected here. Our councillors will work tirelessly for a fairer, greener community for the whole district of Lewes from Seaford to Chailey.”

A record number of Green Councillors celebrate becoming the largest party on Lewes District council.A record number of Green Councillors celebrate becoming the largest party on Lewes District council.
The new Local Green Party Councillor for Wivelsfield, William Coupland, said: “These unprecedented results show that people across the district have put their trust in the Green Party. They know we work the hardest and put local people and our environment first.”

Nicholson added: “Congratulations to our successful candidates - I know they will give their all to address the issues that matter most to their residents.”

Today they issued the following statement on next steps: “As the largest party, Greens have already met with and put proposals to both the Liberal Democrats and Labour, inviting them to work with us to form an administration. We believe that we can create a co-operative alliance that works for the best interests of the whole district.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor, and Parliamentary Candidate, James MacCleary with party leader Ed Davey.Liberal Democrat Councillor, and Parliamentary Candidate, James MacCleary with party leader Ed Davey.
Emily O’Brien, Green Party Councillor and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate said: “Thank you so much to the 20,000 people who voted for a fairer, greener Lewes District once again, and all the volunteers who worked so incredibly hard to show voters who have always voted Conservative that Greens will deliver for them. I am so proud to see Greens winning in areas that other parties have never come close to winning before, including seats that have been Conservative for 50 years.”

Lewes Liberal Democrats gained 7 seats in the election, almost doubled from 8 elected in 2019 to 15 councillors in 2023. At Town Council level, Liberal Democrats have gained control of Seaford Town Council with 13 seats (winning every seat in which they stood) and retained control of Newhaven Town council with 15 seats.

James MacCleary, Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidate and Group Leader said: "It has been fantastic to see these great results. I would like to say a massive 'thank you' to all our candidates for their work both in Lewes District and in Wealden wards. It is the first time we have stood in every seat since 2007, and it is brilliant to have gained 7 councillors to make a strong group of 15 Liberal Democrats."

“Locally, people have made clear they want to be represented by hard working Liberal Democrats that deliver for their towns and villages, people have helped me to build a team of community champions to take on the Conservatives at the next general election here in Lewes constituency.”

Liberal Democrat gains included: Janet Baah winning a seat from the Green Party in Lewes Bridge ward, Paul Mellor seizing the long held Conservative ward of Ditchling, and Liberal Democrats being the largest groups in Newhaven (winning all five seats) and Seaford.

