Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Help and support through the Cost of Living crisis - Programmes to help with bills and job searches

The Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) provides a Work and Health Programme and a Multiply-Count Me In programme, both of which designed to help people in financial trouble.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 31st May 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:22 BST

The Work and Health Programme is designed to support people in East Sussex find a job and then further help them to stay in employment.

According to the SCDA: "The programme, which is tailored to each individual, provides support through a designated Support Manager. We are able to support participants who have a health condition or a disability or for people who have been out of work for over two years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme is funded by European Social Fund (ESF) and Department for Work and Pensions.

Most Popular
Help and support through the Cost of Living crisis - Programmes to help with bills and job searches from SCDAHelp and support through the Cost of Living crisis - Programmes to help with bills and job searches from SCDA
Help and support through the Cost of Living crisis - Programmes to help with bills and job searches from SCDA

If you are interested in gaining support, or you are an employer and have a vacancy where you would like to find your next employee, then the SCDA can be contacted for more information on the programme at sussexcommunity.org.uk/our-services/employment-support/work-health-programme

Read More
What support is on offer for those struggling in the cost of living crisis?

Multiply-Coun t Me In is an SCDA programme to help people with managing their bills.

According to the SCDA: “Whether you need to get better at managing your bills, budgeting or you want to improve your potential at work – the government’s free Multiply programme can help you.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are 19+, living in East Sussex and have no Maths qualification GCSE grade C/4 or above or for anyone over 50, they can provide 3 hours of free support and up to £30 in vouchers via the SCDA Multiply-Count Me In! programme.

Take the Multiply quiz to find out what courses and initiatives can help you. Visit skillsforlife.campaign.gov.uk/multiply

Contact [email protected] for more information.

READ THIS:

Volunteering in the Lewes District: How can you help your community through the Cost of Living crisis?

Campaigners are crowdfunding to make safety improvements to the C7 from Lewes to Newhaven

Town centre’s car park will be temporarily closed due to safety concerns

Related topics:East Sussex