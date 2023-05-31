The Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) provides a Work and Health Programme and a Multiply-Count Me In programme, both of which designed to help people in financial trouble.

The Work and Health Programme is designed to support people in East Sussex find a job and then further help them to stay in employment.

According to the SCDA: "The programme, which is tailored to each individual, provides support through a designated Support Manager. We are able to support participants who have a health condition or a disability or for people who have been out of work for over two years.”

The programme is funded by European Social Fund (ESF) and Department for Work and Pensions.

Help and support through the Cost of Living crisis - Programmes to help with bills and job searches from SCDA

If you are interested in gaining support, or you are an employer and have a vacancy where you would like to find your next employee, then the SCDA can be contacted for more information on the programme at sussexcommunity.org.uk/our-services/employment-support/work-health-programme

Multiply-Coun t Me In is an SCDA programme to help people with managing their bills.

According to the SCDA: “Whether you need to get better at managing your bills, budgeting or you want to improve your potential at work – the government’s free Multiply programme can help you.”

If you are 19+, living in East Sussex and have no Maths qualification GCSE grade C/4 or above or for anyone over 50, they can provide 3 hours of free support and up to £30 in vouchers via the SCDA Multiply-Count Me In! programme.

Take the Multiply quiz to find out what courses and initiatives can help you. Visit skillsforlife.campaign.gov.uk/multiply

Contact [email protected] for more information.