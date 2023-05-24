Edit Account-Sign Out
Town centre's car park will be temporarily closed due to safety concerns

The Dacre Road car park in Newhaven has been completely closed off due to safety concerns of the sites re-development.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 24th May 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:17 BST

The refurbishment and re-development started on Monday, February 27, with initial plans stating that while some of the parking spaces will be out of use for safety reasons, the work is being programmed to ensure the public can still use the car park.

Plans for the car park include essential repairs and improvements, and the development of the multi-purpose events space on the upper levels.

According to a statement from Lewes District Council: “Having started the more intrusive works and inspections of the car park structure, it is clear that the condition of the building demands a much greater level of repair and remediation. As a consequence, and in the interests of both public safety and the safety of our contractors, we have no other option than to close the car park completely.

Dacre Road car park, NewhavenDacre Road car park, Newhaven
“The closure is from 22nd May for approximately eight weeks. We will maintain our free parking policy in all other council car parks in Newhaven at this time. We apologise for the inconvenience the closure will cause, but our number one priority has to the safety of all those visiting the town centre.

“When the work is complete it will enable the development of the multi-purpose events space on the upper levels. We are also working to redevelop the old Co-op building and former Peacocks shop unit into a health and wellbeing hub that will see new GP surgeries, Primary Care Network and integrated with health and wellbeing facilities run by Wave Leisure.”

