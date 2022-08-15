Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thakeham is supporting a new campaign that makes it easier for people to donate to the homeless charity.

Through collaboration with Crawley Open House & local printer Xpress Group, Thakeham funded the creation of more than 1000 exclusively designed purple house-shaped money boxes. These will be made available, and distributed, throughout the local area for businesses to help towards the cause.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money boxes have already found a home at EVM Ltd, Bridgeham Clinic, The Hawth Theatre and Elliot Scott Group, amongst many others.

Local home builder partners with Crawley homeless charity

Liane Richardson, Thakeham’s HR Director, said: “We are proud to support Crawley Open House’s new money box fundraising campaign. Thakeham knows well about the acute need for affordable housing in our region.

“Crawley Open House provides wonderful support and services for those affected by homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion. We hope as many local residents as possible are able to grab a money box and raise funds for this worthy cause.”

Crawley Open House’s Ian Wilkins said: “Without our friends, at Thakeham these little money boxes could not have been produced. We are so grateful for their investment in our work amongst those experiencing homelessness and hardship in this creative way.”

As the creator of sustainable communities throughout the South East, Thakeham was keen to support the charity’s mission to lessen the pressures of homelessness.

Thakeham Group delivers social and affordable housing for some of the biggest housing associations and local authorities in the country.