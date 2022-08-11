Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s contributors include artists, photographers, and writers from Crawley Arts Society, Camera Club, and Crawley Writers Circle.

All work on display was submitted by local artists for visitors to enjoy.

Crawley Museum curator Holly Parsons said: “The museum is pleased to be able to offer the exhibition space to local groups. This is the first time Crawley Art Society, Crawley Camera Club and Crawley Writers Circle have displayed their works, at the museum, together and they make a lovely representation of local talent.”

Crawley Museum hosts summer art exhibition for local artists

Chair of Crawley Arts Society Ralph Keemar said: “I think I can speak for all our members when I say that this year's exhibition is once again an excellent mix of our various styles and a showcase for local Crawley creative talent. We are particularly fortunate to have the Museum as a venue for the exhibition.”

Crawley writer Heather Eves said: "Crawley Writers' Circle is delighted to be able to display their work at Crawley Museum. The theme 'A celebration of Summer' includes a range of writing including poems, reminiscences, and a short story. It is a pleasure to share the exhibition space with Crawley Art Society and Crawley Camera Club.

“'It means a lot to be able to have my work displayed at Crawley Museum in the town centre alongside other artists so that the work can be shared with others.”

Some of the artworks are available to buy through Crawley Art Society with a portion of the money being donated to support Crawley Museums. For more information, please visit: https://crawleymuseums.org/exhibition/crawley-arts/