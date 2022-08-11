Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event took place across Crawley with two main activity hubs in Bewbush and Broadfield and eight other smaller satellite hubs in Northgate, West Green, Ifield, Gossops Green, Southgate, Furnace Green, Tilgate and Pound Hill.

Tenants and leaseholders were invited to come and talk to the council about how they would like it to deliver estate services and what is important to residents in terms of how council housing is managed.

The ‘Social Housing White Paper’ and forthcoming associated legislation will have an impact on the council’s future work, including how it manages its estates and engages with residents. The purpose of this event was to kickstart the council’s future commitment to estate management.

Crawley Borough Council hosts first ‘Estates Day’ for local residents

The Estates Day was supported by council contractors Mears, Wates and Liberty and attended by the ‘Tenants and Leaseholders Action Panel’. At the main activity hubs, as well as estate inspections and some instant repairs, there were free family fun activities including face painting, ice creams and a prize draw.

The smaller satellite hubs mainly focused on completing inspections of communal housing spaces and blocks of flats.

Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council said: “It is the first time we’ve held an event of this size for tenants and leaseholders.

“We will use this information to influence our future approach to the management of housing land and communal spaces to ensure we continue to provide safe, well-managed estates.”