Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that almost one in four families across the UK will receive £324 from the Government this month as the latest cost of living payments begin to be sent out, including 14,100 families in Crawley.

Over eight million households throughout the United Kingdom who claimed qualifying means-tested benefits during the eligibility period will be automatically paid £324 this month. This direct support is part of the Government’s £37 billion package of cost of living support, including up to £1,200 worth of direct help for vulnerable households.

West Sussex Labour Deputy Leader and Group Secretary, Alison Cornel responded to the Government’s announcement.

West Sussex Labour Deputy Leader describes the Government’s new cost of living payment as putting ‘this crisis at the feet of others’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Cornel said: “Of course anything extra is always welcome, but it is notable that Henry, like so many in his party, put this crisis at the feet of others. Has he entirely forgotten the last Prime Minister? Households all over Crawley are still paying for her disastrous premiership and the untold damage his party has done to our public services. 12 years of austerity means that people no longer have the avenues of support they once had in a crisis.

“Crawley Labour Women’s Group has been running collections all over Crawley to try and support local charities to support Crawley people. We hear from people first-hand how desperate things are. The Free Shop, The Easter Team Food Bank and Crawley Open House are all really struggling to keep up with the ever-increasing demand and we are not even in cold weather yet.

“The complacency is horrifying with senior Tories opting to eat heaven knows what in the Jungle while local people try to put food on their children’s plates. That says it all really.”

Mr Smith said: “Households are facing rising living costs in the wake of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and it is right that vulnerable households across the UK, including in Crawley, are supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I welcome the news that more than 14,000 families in Crawley are eligible for their second means-tested cost of living payment worth £324 this month. These payments will give families much needed support this winter and protect the most vulnerable in the face of rising prices.”