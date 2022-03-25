15 Crawley charities and community groups benefit from major grants

A range of community grants have been awarded for new and existing activity that will benefit Crawley residents and visitors.

These grants include £56,500 for Crawley Open House Resource Centre and Outreach Team, £32,000 for Broadfield Youth and Community Centre, £20,000 for Community Transport Sussex, £15,000 for Crawley Community Youth Service, £15,000 for Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, £12,000 to the Springboard Project, £10,000 to Crawley Festival, £10,000 to Crawley LGBT and £8,000 to The Posh Club.

The total funding for all 15 grants awarded for 2022/23 is £229,931. Crawley Borough Council proudly provides more annual funding and support for the community and voluntary sector than any other borough and district council in West Sussex.

Cllr Michael Jones with the 15 not-for-profit groups

Relate North and South West Sussex has been awarded a grant of £20,000. Lisa Phillips, Centre Manager, said: “We realise that funding charities and community groups is becoming harder in the current times, and we appreciate the faith you have placed in Relate.

“This funding will enable us to reach the people in the local community who need us most. This year we are focusing in particular on providing counselling to children and young people, to those struggling with their relationships post-pandemic, and to those who would benefit from counselling but struggle to pay during these challenging times.”

Home-Start Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex (CHAMS) has been awarded £17,000. Liz Roe, Scheme Manager, said: “Home-Start CHAMS is very grateful to Crawley Borough Council for supporting us with funding to continue our much-needed work in the Crawley area.

“It will help us to continue to offer our one-to-one volunteer support and family groups for parents with children under five – because we know how challenging being a parent can be. The first 1,001 days are vital for a child’s future development and we provide non-judgemental and confidential help during this essential time. This funding will help us to continue to make a real difference to local families.”

Jo Clarke, Director of Partnerships and Localities at Age UK WSBH said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this grant from Crawley Borough Council, especially understanding the financial pressures that local authorities are under. We’ll use the money to expand our services in Crawley, offering new groups and activities in local community venues. Whether it’s support through difficult times, fun, friendship or fitness, we’re here to help. Our heartfelt thanks to Crawley Borough Council for their ongoing support of local older people.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Public Protection, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to offer such an impressive level of support to our community and voluntary sector for another year. This is despite the continuing significant financial pressures on local government, which makes this an even greater achievement.

“We’re hugely proud to be able to fund some of the incredible work that takes place in Crawley to benefit our communities.”