Eastbourne fish and chip shop rated the best in Sussex

An Eastbourne fish and chip shop is the only takeaway in Sussex that has been named in the nation’s top 50.

Churchill’s Fish and Chips in Kingfisher Drive has been featured in Fry Magazine’s Fry Awards.

The magazine, which focuses on the fish and chips industry, said mystery diners sampled food from across the country to compile the list.

Supervisor Joe Neilan and manager Alan Moores at Churchill's Fish and Chips in Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220604-111710008

Churchill’s manager Alan Moores said, “I have been in the trade for 36 years and I am thrilled. It ain’t easy.”

Mr Moores also praised his colleagues.

He said, “Everybody has worked hard. All that hard work has paid off.”

The manager said he believes the quality of the ingredients is what makes Churchill’s stand out.

A spokesperson from the magazine, which names its top 50 fish and chip takeaways every year, said, “Mystery diners have sampled thousands of portions of fish and chips from shops across the UK in a bid to crown the UK’s 50 best takeaways and 10 best restaurants 2021/2022.

“Mystery judges visited each establishment that entered unannounced to sample the food and assess key aspects of the business from the cleanliness of the premises, to staff knowledge and professionalism, to their social media presence.

“With 100 marks up for grabs, the standard was once again set extremely high, with the benchmark being a weighty 96 per cent or over for takeaways to win an award and 95 per cent or over for restaurants.”

Competition organiser Reece Head said, “The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.”

The magazine said all takeaways and restaurants that entered will receive its mystery dining report, a winner’s poster and plaque to display in the shop.

The Fry Awards 2022/23 will open for entry in the coming weeks, according to the magazine.