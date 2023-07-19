Potential home buyers have been invited to be the first to view a new housing development in West Sussex.

Planning permission for the Regis Park development in Sefter Road, Pagham was granted by Arun District Council back in October last year and work was originally due to start in September 2022, but it was delayed by unforeseen circumstances.

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is now giving potential home buyers in West Sussex the ‘opportunity to be the first to view the site plan’ and house types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “Once launched, Regis Park will feature a range of one, two, three and four bedroom homes in a selection of different styles. In total, 250 homes will be built at the development for people at all stages of the property ladder, whether this be first time buyers or existing home owners.”

Once launched, Regis Park will feature a 'range of one, two, three and four bedroom homes' in a 'selection of different styles'. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

A ‘VIP information weekend’ will take place on Saturday (July 22) and Sunday (July 23) at Taylor Wimpey’s nearby Shopwyke Lakes development in Chichester between 10am and 5pm.

The spokesperson added: “Attendees will also be given a chance to speak to the friendly sales executives for further information on the soon-to-be-released homes ahead of the official launch of the development’s sales office and showhome in August.

"Select plots will be available to reserve and an independent financial advisor will also be present to offer free mortgage advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosamund Wells, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re looking forward to giving potential customers the opportunity to find out more about this exciting upcoming development at our VIP information day.

“We anticipate that this development will be in high demand once launched; it's a countryside location with the benefit of essential local amenities such as several pubs, cafes, takeaways, convenience stores, a post office, a pharmacy and even a dentist surgery.

"On top of this, it’s near Pagham Beach and harbour, an undeveloped area of the coastline which is designated as a nature reserve and wildlife habitat.

“I encourage anyone who is looking to buy a home in Bognor Regis to register their interest in this event to avoid missing out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development proved controversial with residents and local councillors when they were first unveiled. Before planning permission was granted, Pagham Parish Council filed an objection to the plans, calling the design ‘cramped’: “The council felt the layout was more suited to an urban area and should be more reflective of a village style.” Click here to read more.