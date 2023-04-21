The owners of a thriving vegan food business in Worthing are looking to sell their beloved trailer following ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Gary Hardley, who owns The Vegan Street Food Company with his wife Anna, recently slipped and broke his ankle in three places – leaving him bed-bound. His injuries could have prevented him from flying to Cyprus next month for his son’s wedding but he has been given the all-clear.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are going to have to sell our trailer with over 25 events booked for 2023,” Gary wrote on social media.

"[I am] waiting for two operations, which means I will be out of action for a while.

Gary and Anna launched Plant Based School Kitchens in August 2021 and became ‘the UK’s first ever vegan school caterers’. Photo: The Vegan Street Food Company

"We have to be realistic that this summer is wiped out for us, plus we have two additional businesses to manage.”

The Vegan Street Food Company was founded in August 2020 and continued online during the Covid pandemic.

The family-run business – which sells gluten free and vegan food and drink from a shop in Field Row, Worthing – expanded with a catering trailer used at festivals in 2022. Attendees could enjoy a plant based allergen free menu for the first time.

Gary and Anna also launched Plant Based School Kitchens in August 2021 and became ‘the UK’s first ever vegan school caterers’.

In January, the owners announced the ‘very difficult decision’ to sell The Vegan Street Food Company and pursue ‘other business commitments’. They said it became difficult to manage ‘all of these thriving businesses’ and ‘sometimes you have to let go to concentrate on the larger picture’.

They added: “Our independently owned fully equipped vegan street food business in Worthing town deserves the love we just cannot give it due other business commitments.”

They said this was an ‘excellent opportunity’ to acquire an independently owned vegan street food business with room for growth, through ‘focused marketing and expansion’– which we just don’t have the time to do’.

The business is still currently on the market with the trailer now also up for sale.

Anna encouraged any interested buyers to get in touch

Gary said: “We have replaced the roof, ceiling, wall panels, electrics so everything is brand new.

"We really need to sell our shop as well as the trailer because Anna and the tram cannot be everywhere, plus nurse me too.

"We opened the shop in August 2020 and completely kitted out as a grab and go. We can seat as many seats outside on the terrace without any fees (we normally have around 30 seats). Our current menu is free from dairy wheat and nut. Inside working space is approximately 13ft x 8ft so perfect for one or two staff at peak times.

"Winter hours for now for us are Tuesday to Saturday and we have added internal seating for ten people.”

Anna encouraged any interested buyers to get in touch. She said: “We are trying to sell the business and make room so I can concentrate on the school. I can only multi-task so much.

"Anyone who would like to see it or have a look, it's a really good business for a couple or person on their own.

"We are on a nice little street and you can have as many tables as you want. It's really nice in the lovely weather, just off the main stretch of town. It's got a sort of Spanish, Mediterranean feel.

“Any interest would be amazing. Any questions, just come and see me."

Click here to find out more and contact Gary and Anna.

