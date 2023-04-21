MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt issued a heartfelt message to Bayside Social customers as the Worthing restaurant closed for the final time.

Kenny, a former bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021.

However, the restaurant – which received a ‘stamp of approval’ from renowned restaurant critic Jay Rayner – has closed after less than two years. The restaurant served customers for the final time on Sunday (April 16).

In a video message, Kenny said: "A heartfelt thank you to all the customers who have supported us. You’ve been wonderful to the team, who have worked so hard to make sure this is a great place to come.

Photo: Steve Robards

"Things do change and I wish those taking over Bayside massive luck.”

Kenny announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media earlier this month. He said the decision was made due to ‘rising costs’ and the ‘long-lasting effects’ of the pandemic on hospitality businesses.

He said staff would ‘now concentrate on our other site’, Pitch in Worthing, adding: “We’re really excited for what’s yet to come.” Click here to read our full exclusive interview.

Kenny’s video message continued: “Please come and see us at Pitch restaurant. You will see some of the familiar faces here as well where we will do our very best to make that experience wonderful for you.

Photo: Steve Robards

"Please look out for other bits that might be happening in the future. Again, a massive thank you for the warmth everyone has shown to us and all the team at Bayside Social.”

