Worthing’s big April wrestling show is moving a few miles down the road with an early bell time.

The Sunday afternoon spectacular featuring two of the biggest names in the grappling game on April 23 has switched to the Woodlands Centre at the Rustington Memorial Hall, in Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, starting at 1pm.

Explained a spokesperson for promoters Premier Promotions: “We took the decision to bring the time of the show forward from 3.30pm to avoid a clash with live TV coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between the Albion and Manchester United.

“Unfortunately, The Venue in Worthing, where we had a sell-out crowd last time, is booked in the morning when we need to set up, so it was a case of finding an alternative or having to cancel the event.”

Wrestler Mark Haskins

The spokesperson added: “The off-shoot is the biggest main event, and arguably the biggest show, ever staged in the Littlehampton area when former American TNA and ROH international cup winner, ‘The Star Attraction’ Mark Haskins, and former European heavyweight champion James Mason meet in a fight to the finish return match.

“Haskins won their previous blistering encounter last October, but Mason will be determined to capitalise on his weight advantage and reverse the decision over a longer no rounds, no time limit format.”

The supporting card includes a four-man knockout tournament and an American rumble.

Among the other stars treading the boards at the event will be local hero David Lovejoy, who lifted the 2022 Rumblemania Trophy at Rustington in December, and the ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh.

The spokesperson added: “With a limited capacity, fans are urged to book ahead to avoid disappointment, and there are discounts for advance bookings.”

Tickets, including family tickets, are available online via the website www.ticket source.co.uk/premier-promotions

People can also book over the phone by calling 0333 666 3366.

