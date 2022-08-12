Hastings pub wins 2 top awards

The Stag Inn, a Shepherd Neame pub, in Hastings Old Town, was awarded its first ever AA Rosette, which celebrates excellence in cooking across the UK, and the very next day the team was also told the pub had been selected for inclusion in the prestigious Good Food Guide.

Licensee Nicole Holt, who has run the 16th century inn for the past five years with husband Nick, said: “We knew we had been selected for a visit by a mystery diner for the AA Rosette, but we didn’t know when they would come.

"We have complete trust in our manager, Tracy, and our small team, and just told them to proceed as normal. Clearly that trust was not misplaced as the inspector commented on our outstanding service.

“The AA don’t leave you on tenterhooks – the mystery diner asked to speak to our head chef, Ben Cumberpatch, straight after his meal, and told him ‘You’ve got it!’”

The team will receive a special commemorative plate next month to display in the pub.

Nicole said: “We have always been passionate about offering great food since taking on the pub but getting Ben to come on board has really given us a leap forward – his enthusiasm and flair and faultless work ethic are a joy.”

The Stag Inn, based in All Saints’ Street, makes all its sauces and pickles and even its own butter, and Ben forages weekly for wild ingredients for his fresh, seasonal dishes.

Food is served from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 8.30pm, Thursday to Saturday.

Speaking about how they came to the Stag Inn, Nicole said: “Neither of us had worked in hospitality in any capacity before – I was a producer making TV ads and Nick spent 30-odd years in the book trade before we took on the pub.

"Nick and I were both in our 50s, looking for a new direction. When we saw that the Stag was available we thought it was an amazing opportunity and decided to go for it. We are very proud of everything that we have achieved since taking on the pub, and it is wonderful to have the hard work of our team recognised in this way.”

1. Licensee of the Stag Inn, Hastings, Nicole Holt and husband Nick.jpg Licensee of the Stag Inn, Hastings, Nicole Holt and husband Nick Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. The Stag Inn's Head Chef Ben Cumberpatch.jpg The Stag Inn's Head Chef Ben Cumberpatch Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. The food at the Stag Inn has won accolades.jpg The food at the Stag Inn has won accolades Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. The Stag Inn at Hastings has won an AA Rosette and been included in the Good Food Guide.jpg The Stag Inn at Hastings has won an AA Rosette and been included in the Good Food Guide Photo: Contributed Photo Sales