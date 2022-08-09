Rye and Bexhill ranked in best top 10 places to get afternoon tea in UK

Rye received a high rating for the quality of its tea (8.90/10) and the price (9.37/10) but the overall score was weighed down by only 52 per cent of cafés offering it.

To celebrate Afternoon Tea Week (August 8 – 14), research has been conducted by Lottie.

Rye was ranked as the sixth best place to get afternoon tea - scoring the town 7.84 out of 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rye received a high rating for the quality of its tea (8.90/10) and the price (9.37/10) but the overall score was weighed down by only 52 per cent of cafés offering it.

Bexhill was also included in the top 10, finishing eighth overall with a score of 7.72.

It scored a whopping 9.69 for price and 9.30 for quality, but like Rye was let down by the amount of cafés serving tea in the area (41 per cent).

A spokesperson for Lottie said: “With Afternoon Tea week currently taking place until August 14, there's no better time to explore some of the UK's local towns and countryside and enjoy this timeless British delicacy. So, which areas of the UK are the best for afternoon tea?

“Curious to find out, experts from Lottie gathered data on the number of cafés serving afternoon tea, their average prices and ratings across areas in the UK, to discover the best places for afternoon tea.”

Using this methodology, Lottie crowned Bowness-on-Windermere, in Cumbria, as the best place to get tea with an impressive final score of 9.08 out of 10, and Derbyshire town Belper finished second.