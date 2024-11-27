Cash crisis sparks plea for help from leading Horsham visitor attraction

A cash crisis has led to a plea for help from a leading Horsham visitor attraction.

Huxley’s Birds of Prey Centre and garden says it is struggling and needs to raise money to help care for its birds and animals through the winter.

The centre – within Hilliers Garden Centre in Brighton Road – was founded in 1993 by bird lover Julian Ford who developed it from what was once a dumping site into an award-winning garden and much-loved home for falcons, eagles, hawks, buzzards, owls, vultures – and other animals.

Fellow bird-lover Luke Lloyd took over the centre when Julian died in 2021 and he has since been keeping Julian’s legacy and dream alive.

Huxley's Birds of Prey Centre manager Luke Lloyd with one of the centre's residents

But now the centre needs help and has launched a fundraiser, see https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/helphuxleys

Luke has been working tirelessly to address huge financial challenges and, in a statement, says: “This has not been easy and honestly, every winter is a worry and exhausting time of juggling payments to get us through.”

Huxleys was granted charity status in August this year. But, says Luke: “As great as this is there's very little funding that we have found to date that doesn't have to be for a specific project and would allow us to get back on track and continue to improve the site.”

And, in a message to visitors, he says: “Because of this we are pleading for your support to help us through this winter. Anything you can donate to get us to a point where in these uncertain times we don't have to worry about the future of the site will be so gratefully appreciated.”