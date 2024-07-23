Horsham pub announces it is to close - temporarily
The Dog and Bacon in North Parade – visited by former prime minister Rishi Sunak in the run-up to the General Election – has announced it is to shut from September 29 for a refurbishment and will reopen on October 25.
Landlords Phil and Kathryn Farrelly took over the pub last November and announced last month that they were in it for the long haul.
They signed up with Red Oak Taverns to run the pub for the next five years. And they were met with a round of applause when they announced it to their loyal locals.
Now the couple have posted a message on social media to their customers saying: “We are very excited to announce that we are having a refurbishment! This does unfortunately mean we must close our doors for a period of time. So we will be closed from Sunday September 29 and we will reopen on Friday October 25 at 5pm.”
Both Phil and Kathryn have a wealth of experience in the hospitality business. Phil ran Broadbridge Heath Village Centre for 32 years and Kathryn was bar and functions manager at Rookwood Golf Course for around 11 years.
The couple have already been busy sprucing up the Dog and Bacon, including its large garden, since taking over the pub to the delight of locals who are welcoming the improvements – but now they are getting set for even more.
