A director at a South Downs hotel has scooped a major award.

Helen Pomery, director at Tottington Manor Hotel near Henfield, has won Boutique Hotel and Restaurant Owner of the Year 2024 at the Influential Businesswoman Awards.

Awards’ organisers Acquisition International Magazine say that the awards are given ‘solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.’

Helen said: “Winning this award means a tremendous amount. All of the dedicated staff, my fellow directors at Tottington Manor and I have worked tirelessly to see our vision for the hotel come to life, and I am very pleased it is being recognised.”

Tottington Manor Hotel is situated at the foot of the South Downs

Tottington Manor, set in a location of outstanding natural beauty, has undergone a complete transformation since being acquired by its new owners in 2021.

Set at the foot of the South Downs, the hotel has 12 boutique-style rooms, three private dining rooms, a 50-cover restaurant, and a 95-cover function suite.

The hotel team say that they have created ‘a contemporary destination venue for guests to drink, dine, stay and enjoy their beautiful surroundings.

‘Our guests can expect a genuinely warm welcome and Tottington is now open for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner every day, booking is advisable especially at weekends.

‘Our new covered and heated pergola is open all year round and offers uninterrupted views of the Downs and our fire-pit rattan dining areas have proven to be very popular.’