A group of young Sussex dancers have secured a prestigious opportunity to perform at Disneyland Paris.

The success of the dancers – members of DFF Dance School in Pulborough – comes after months of dedication, hard work, and community support.

The girls range in age from 11 to 19 and have dedicated countless hours to rehearsals and performances while balancing school commitments, examinations, other activities and several high-profile dance showcases including a standout performance at the Windmill Theatre and the Chance to Dance show at the Hawth Theatre.

DFF Dance School principal Caro Anderson said: “They have demonstrated incredible perseverance and passion throughout this journey. It’s not just about dance; it’s about learning discipline, teamwork, and the rewards of hard work.”

The journey to Disneyland Paris has been made possible through the support of local businesses and community members who have rallied behind the dancers.

“We are immensely grateful to all the businesses and individuals who have supported us,” said Caro. “Their contributions have been instrumental in making this dream a reality for our girls.”

But the girls themselves have also organised a fundraiser to help them with their Disneyland expenses. See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DFFDisney

DFF Dance School offers a range of dance classes for students from the age of three to adults. Specialising in ballet, tap, modern, acro and even adult stretch and tone classes, the school prides itself on fostering a nurturing environment where passion for dance meets professional training.

Caro added: “The upcoming performance at Disneyland Paris not only highlights the talent of these young dancers but also underscores the power of community support in nurturing and showcasing local talent on an international stage.”