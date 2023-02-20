A Horsham child fostering agency has been served with a suspension notice following the discovery of ‘serious and widespread failures.’

Fortitude Fostering based at Roffey Park in Forest Road, Horsham, was served with the notice after being rated ‘inadequate’ following an Ofsted inspection.

The newly-registered independent agency offers short-term and long-term foster care placements and at the time of the inspection had nine fostering households looking after 14 children.

In a report, Ofsted social care inspector Suzy Lemmy said: “Serious and widespread failures by senior managers have left foster carers and children with inconsistent support and care from the agency. Following this inspection, a suspension notice was served on the agency.

Fortitude Fostering is based at Roffey Park in Horsham

“Ofsted has significant concerns regarding the conduct of the registered manager and the responsible individual, both of whom are directors of the organisation. There is

an ongoing investigation in relation to the validity of documents and accuracy of records, including safer care plans and risk assessments.

"This has potentially put children at risk of harm.

“Senior managers have failed to address poor recording and poor performance in a timely way. This has undermined the level of service offered to children, foster carers

and placing authorities.”

She cited instances when senior managers “did not respond adequately to a concern raised by a child”, along with “a significant delay in accessing medical services for a child.This is an example of a child’s health needs not being prioritised.”

She also said that the agency did not recruit foster carers to provide breaks for carers which had “a significant impact on the morale of some foster carers.”

The report added: “A number of allegations have been referred to safeguarding professionals. These allegations are subject to investigation. There are serious implications for the care being given to children and the quality of the oversight and support for the foster carers who care for them.”

It added: “The guidance for foster carers to safely manage risks if a child goes missing from care were also inadequate. This puts children at further risk.”

In another incident, safeguarding checks for an adult in a fostering household were not carried out before approval of a foster carer’s transfer into the agency, the report said.

The agency was also said to have had a high turnover of staff and there were insufficient staff to operate the agency in line with fostering regulations, the report stated.

It had also ‘not demonstrated an adequate assessment of potential carers’ and complaints from carers had not been responded to in line with the agency’s complaints policy.

A spokesperson for Fortitude Fostering said: “Fortitude Fostering Community Interest Company fully accepts the findings of Ofsted in the suspension notice and final report. We will be working closely with the regulator to address the concerns.”

And a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We can confirm that no children in our care are placed with Fortitude Fostering.