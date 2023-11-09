A Horsham pub has has scooped a top award – for the quality of its toilets.

The Lynd Cross pub in Springfield Road has gained a gold rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Lynd Cross pub in Horsham has won a top award for its toilets. Photo: Google Streetview

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Lynd Cross – a Wetherspoon pub – is managed by Gareth Withers. He said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director Becky Wall said: “The toilets at The Lynd Cross have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.