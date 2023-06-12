NationalWorldTV
Horsham restaurant announces new lunchtime menu

A Horsham restaurant has announced a new lunchtime menu available from today (Monday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

The Giggling Squid in East Street has revealed new Thai tapas sets as well as a whole new lunchtime tapas offering.

The restaurant’s famed Thai Tapas Sets offer four smaller dishes on one plate – ideal for trying a little bit of everything. The new Showstopper Tapas Set, includes slow cooked Beef Green Curry, Crispy Garlic Prawns, Pineapple Fried Rice and Stir Fry Vegetables, while the new Hakwer Set, offers up Tom Kha Soup, Minced Chicken Gra Pao, Prawns Wok Fried with Ginger and the classic Egg Fried Rice.

A restaurant spokesperson said: “If you’re lunching with friends, then you can mix and match from a delicious assortment of smaller dishes – like traditional style tapas, just with a tasty Thai twist.”

A new tapas lunchtime menu has been introduced at Horsham's Giggling Squid restaurantA new tapas lunchtime menu has been introduced at Horsham's Giggling Squid restaurant
New dishes on the Lunch Tapas menu include Crispy Duck Jicama, Butterfly Prawns with Greens and Zingy Satay and Sweetcorn and Coconut Tip Fritters as well as a bite-size versions of an all-time Giggling Squid favourite – Sticky Chicken.

A new lunchtime menu is being introduced at Horsham's Giggling Squid restaurantA new lunchtime menu is being introduced at Horsham's Giggling Squid restaurant
Giggling Squid co-founder Andy Laurillard said: “It was over 20 years ago at our first restaurant in Brighton that we first dreamt up our Thai Tapas menu. Although our menu has evolved over the years we still believe the best way to enjoy Thai food is as it is in Thailand, with lots small dishes to share.

"We can’t wait for our guest to try the newest additions to our iconic Tapas menu.”

The new lunch menu also includes a selection of quick lunch classics that include Thai Red Curry, Thai Green Curry and the classic Giggling Pad Thai.

