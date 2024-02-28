Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zeytin in Denne Road, Horsham, has been announced Best Regional Kebab Restaurant in the 2024 British Kebab Awards.

An awards spokesperson said: “A heartfelt congratulations to Zeytin for claiming the title of Best Kebab Restaurant Regional! Your unwavering dedication to showcasing diverse flavours and culinary traditions has made you a beloved favourite among diners throughout England.

"Here's to celebrating the richness of kebab cuisine and the vibrant tapestry of flavours found outside London!”

Zeytin restaurant in Denne Road, Horsham

And in a statement, the restaurant itself said: “We have only gone and done it!! Thank you to everyone who has voted and for all your support and custom. We couldn't have done it without you.

“And a huge thank you to our team from front of house, to the chefs, to the behind the scenes.”