St Mary’s Pre-School wants to use part of the Church Centre in the Causeway – owned by the Parochial Church Council of St Mary’s Church – but local residents are concerned that it would mean an increase in traffic and noise in the area.

The nursery currently operates in premises in Denne Road but says that the Church Centre offers more space for the children.

The centre was gifted to St Mary’s 40 years ago for use only for ‘charitable purposes’ and is currently used for youth groups, Bible study groups, church staff meetings, nature groups, Mother’s Union meetings, concerts, exercise classes, choir rehearsals – and more. It is also used as a night shelter for homeless people during the winter.

Concerns are being raised over plans for St Mary's Pre-School to move into premises at the Church Centre in the Causeway, Horsham

Horsham District Council is now being asked to grant permission for the change of use of part of the building so that it could include use by St Mary’s Pre-School.

But local residents have lodged a number of complaints. They say the only access is down Blackhorse Way which is already busy with traffic and point out that the Causeway is a cul-de-sac with limited parking and is within a conservation area.

One objector, in a letter to the council, said: “The Causeway is one of the jewels in the crown of Horsham town centre and will be severely compromised by this project which is not to the benefit of residents and visitors. There must be more suitable locactions for this business venture.”

Another objector – Rodney Wright – said that noise pollution from children’s activities would “diminish the Causeway’s tranquil atmosphere, as will the incremental traffic generated by the school’s operation to the detriment of both Causeway residents and the many pedestrian visitors to the Causeway.”