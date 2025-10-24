Inside the new Søstrene Grene store in Crawley - take our video tour

Søstrene Grene has opened it’s new store in Crawley - and we got to have a sneak peak inside before it opened to customers.

The Danish lifestyle brand is in the unit previously occupied by Monsoon, which closed five years ago.

Søstrene Grene’s new store offers a curated selection of affordable homewares, furniture, lifestyle products and craft essentials.

Originating in Denmark, Søstrene Grene now has over 360 stores globally, with this new location making it 61 locations across the UK. The new Crawley store adds to Søstrene Grene’s growing presence in Sussex, joining established sites in Horsham and Brighton.

Hundreds of customers queued to get in the new store when it officially opened on Friday, October 24

You can watch my video tour of the new store in the video tour at the top of this page.