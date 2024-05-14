Sussex columnist enjoys Climping and Worthing in the sunshine
We love to chat about the weather in this country, but it’s really true that it does dictate the mood.
I guess it’s because we’re not guaranteed sunshine like on the Med, so when we do finally see the big yellow ball and it’s warm enough for shorts and t-shirts we really like to make the most of it.
And thank goodness last week’s sunshine lasted into the weekend. All too often it feels as though it goes off just as soon as the kids finish school on a Friday. But, actually, the best of it was on Saturday and Sunday this time.
Perhaps my favourite thing was being able to leave the house without wondering if I’d need a coat. Well, that and being able to do outdoor things with my family.
So, speaking of family fun, we enjoyed wholesome ‘summer fun’ activities this weekend.
After a children’s party at Flying Fortress in Ford, and a lunch at the newly refurbished Oystercatcher (see our website for my review) we decided to pop down to Climping beach.
Embarrassingly, I’ve never been on the beach there before, but on this glorious day it was a real treat to see people enjoying our stunning coastline.
It’s definitely not a beach for swimming, with sea defences and sharp drop-offs, but the kids paddled their feet and enjoyed playing on the patches of sand. I just enjoyed the sun on my face and not feeling freezing for a change!
When we got home, I sat in the garden and I actually got too hot. That definitely hasn’t happened for months and months and months.
On Sunday (after a morning of navigating the children’s dreaded homework and some life-admin) we went to Brooklands in the afternoon.
It’s so nice there now. I said it last year, but they’ve done such a nice job of revamping the park. The café is now open, too, but we didn’t try it out this time as we didn’t have much time.
I love the fact it has enough to keep both my children (aged ten and five) entertained.
Can we have more parks like this, please?!
We also managed a couple of playdates with the kids’ friends, one at home in the garden and one in a park.
Summer playdates are just so much better, when the crumbs and the clutter can stay outside, and nobody is ransacking your living room.
What else have I been up to? Well, I’ve done something I vowed I would never do…
I’m no stranger to watching what many would consider ‘trashy’ reality TV shows. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Hills, Laguna Beach, Selling Sunset, Selling the OC… I’ve binged them all.
I’m definitely not too proud to admit I love an ‘easy-watch’, because when life is busy and stressful it’s nice to relax at the end of the day with something that doesn’t require too much focus.
But for years, despite friends saying how good it is and the risk of FOMO when others talk about it, I’ve resisted watching Married at First Sight.
For the uninitiated, it’s usually abbreviated to MAFS, and the Australian version is apparently the best.
Yes, it’s a reality show about people who meet for the first time at the altar. It’s as bonkers as it sounds, but, oh, the drama!
There seem to be loads of episodes per season. I’m watching the Aussie version from this year and I’m on episode 25 – and I think they’re only about halfway through the ‘experiment’.
Yes, it’s formulaic. Yes, it’s all hyped up for the cameras. And, yes, I realise they’re not even really married.
But with pantomime-style baddies, loveable underdogs and ‘classic’ love stories, it’s got all the hallmarks of a great drama. In my humble opinion, it’s unashamed reality TV at its finest.
What other shows might I have been missing out on? I’m up for recommendations.