A fight is being launched over an oil company’s bid to delay restoring back to nature a South Downs drilling site.

Oil and gas firm UKOG is required by its initial exploration licence to restore a well it drilled at Broadford Bridge in West Chiltington by March this year.

But it is seeking a two year extension – its fourth – from West Sussex County Council after discovering the site could be used for the recovery of geothermal heat which could provide a heat source for commercial fruit, vegetable – or tea – production.

However, campaigners – members of the Weald Action Group – are putting forward strong opposition. They are calling on the council to refuse UKOG’s application which they say raises unnecessary risks to nature. UKOG stopped work on the site nearly six years ago.

Demonstrators at the South Downs site of the UKOG drilling site at Broadford Bridge, West Chiltington

A Weald Action Group spokesperson said: “This appears to be yet another attempt by UKOG to delay spending the money needed to plug and restore the well at Broadford Bridge as required by their initial exploration licence.”

They added: “They need to focus on their promises to restore the environment around sites. Any potential for geothermal energy needs to be assessed separately across our area.”

A Broadford Bridge Action Group spokesperson added: “This company is clutching at tea leaves to try to avoid coughing up the money needed to restore this site as per their original licence.”

West Sussex County Council first granted permission for UKOG to drill a temporary borehole in February 2011. A number of delays followed when it was discovered that another oil site at Horse Hill in Horley, and one at Loxley in Surrey, might have the same access to oil deposits. This, says UKOG, “makes the restoration of Broadford Bridge premature.”

The company maintains the main purpose of the Broadford Bridge site remained the recovery of hydrocarbons but said it was assessing the site’s “potential to operate as a private heat source for commercial fruit, vegetable or tea production which have proved viable in other locations.”

It maintains it needs an extension of time to assess the demand for such a heat supply. It is seeking approval to maintain the site until March 2026.