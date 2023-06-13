A Littlehampton pub is set to undergo a major refurbishment project and the owners are looking for a new landlord to take the reins.

The Six Bells in Lyminster Road is set to be transformed into a ‘food-led, premium, country pub’, according to its owners, Star Pubs & Bars.

The company is looking for someone to rent the premises after the refurbishment is complete.

A document outlining the plans read: “We will also redecorate the existing bar, overhaul under counters, strip and restain the existing bar top.

"The existing flooring will be upgraded with new vinyl flooring and carpet. The toilets will be refurbished and there will be minor works to the kitchen and cellar. This will feel like a completely new pub.

“There will also be works completed in the garden and courtyard space, with new fixtures and fittings to be supplied by the new licensee. The pub frontage will benefit from a redecoration.

"We will be maintaining the flint stone finish but adding new signage and lighting to make the site more visible and highlight the pub’s offering.”

The owners said The Six Bells has the ‘potential to be the best pub in the town’, adding: “An all-new look and feel, as well as quality food and drinks offer, will stand this pub above the limited competition in the nearby area.

"The Six Bells is primed to be a ‘great pub with great food’, which is made possible by its 40 internal covers, function room and kitchen facilities. All we’re looking for is the right person to take on the pub.”

When refurbished, The Six Bells will offer:

- ‘Premium drinks range, from Amstel to craft beer brands such as Beavertown’;

- ‘Wines, premium spirits, and soft drinks’;

- ‘A high-quality, traditional pub food offer to attract locals and those further afield’;

- ‘Premium, barista style coffee’;

- ‘Summer events as well as events in the function room’

The owners said it would any potential landlords to ‘bring your own ideas and flair’ to ‘make the most of this great opportunity’.

Anyone who is interested is asked to call 08085 94 95 96 or visit www.starpubs.co.uk.