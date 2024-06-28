Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Littlehampton’s final high street bank prepares to shut, a new banking hub is set to open.

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has announced this week that locals and businesses in Littlehampton will ‘soon find it easier to access banking services’ thanks to a recommendation for a new banking hub in the town.

It comes after Halifax announced that the 68 High Street branch will close on June 23, 2025.

The banks have agreed to keep the last branch open in locations where a hub is recommended – until a temporary or permanent hub is up and running.

Halifax announced that the 68 High Street branch in Littlehampton will close on June 23, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Following today’s announcement of the closure of the final bank branch on the high street, LINK has confirmed that the town will benefit from a new banking hub as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash,” a LINK spokesperson said.

"Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

"The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

"In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.”

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will ‘begin to engage with the local community’ and will ‘start to look for potential sites’. The hub will likely open in 12 months’ time.

The banks will be working on a ‘rotating basis’, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

To date, LINK has recommended 146 banking hubs. There are currently 60 banking hubs up and running in the UK – including in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Chris Ashton, chief commercial officer at LINK, said: “We’re pleased to recommend this new hub in Littlehampton. Many people locally still need cash, and this hub will play a crucial role in helping them access it on the High Street.

"We’re determined to make sure that, as we all choose new ways to pay, people who use cash in places like Littlehampton have the benefit of a convenient, accessible location to access and deposit cash on the high street.”

What is a banking hub?

A banking hub is a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch but available to everyone. The hubs currently consist of a counter service that will be operated by Post Office staff, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments, and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to someone from their own bank about more complex issues. The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

What services will the hubs provide?

Banking hubs will offer basic counter services, allowing people to withdraw cash, collect change, deposit cheques, pay bills and make balance enquiries. Automated services for deposits and withdrawals may also be available.

On alternating days, bank staff from specific banks will be available so people can speak to their own bank about problems or other banking issues they may need help with.

What other services are available to people who need access to cash?

As well as the banking hubs, communities large and small, in every part of the UK need access to cash. There are a range of existing services that are being expanded or others that have been recently launched, including: Free ATMs; Post Office counter services; Free deposit/SME business services; Cashback without purchase.

Which banks are involved?

