Major retailer Marks & Spencer puts Sussex store up for sale

The store – in Queensway, Crawley – shut for the final time on November 16 after trading for more than 50 years in the town. Now it is on sale with an asking price ‘in excess of £3 million.’

It is being marketed by specialist agency Kinsbury, based in Thornton Heath, who say that the three-storey property “is to be sold with the benefit of full vacant possession on February 14 2025.”

They say that the building has potential to be converted into flats along with the retention of commercial space, or it “could be suited to an array of alternative uses, subject to planning and feasibility.” A spokesperson said: “We believe there is an opportunity for the upper floors to be converted to residential, with the possibility of adding additional floors. Our client's architect has prepared plans showing the potential for a 50-unit scheme of one, two, three and four bedroom apartments, whilst retaining the ground floor as commercial.

"Alongside Crawley's Affordable Housing Policy, there have been several council-led affordable housing development schemes delivered or are under construction in the town centre, providing a sustainable location for people to live and work.” As far as being redeveloped for leisure, they say: “There are numerous requirements for large town centre space from indoor entertainment and experiential leisure occupiers.”

Alternatively, they say: “We believe the ground floor could be reconfigured to provide a combination of high-quality retail and leisure units. The upper parts could then be repurposed for either residential, office or hotel use.”

M&S regional manager Graham Bennett said when first announcing the shop’s closure: “Shopping habits are changing and our store rotation strategy is all about making sure we have the right stores with the right space – in the past year we have invested more than £12m in our stores across the south east.

“We remain open to investing in a new, accessible M&S store in Crawley in the future, subject to being able to find the right type of site.”

The closure was described as ‘a real blow for the town centre’ by Crawley Borough Council leader Michael Jones when it was first announced in March and many residents expressed shock and sorrow.

