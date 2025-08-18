Much-loved West Sussex garden centre worker celebrates 40 years – “Sue is part of the fabric of Roundstone"

A West Sussex garden centre has celebrated a huge milestone for one of its employees.

Haskins Garden Centre Roundstone, in Angmering, marked the fact that much-loved team member Sue Ross has worked at the West Sussex site for 40 years, predating Haskins itself. She has been part of the wider Haskins family since the business acquired the centre in 2000.

Sue began her garden centre career in 1968 at Stamford’s Nursery and moved to Roundstone in 1985. One of the first garden centre receptionists in the country, she quickly became the welcoming face of the centre. Over the decades, she has witnessed countless changes, from a time when coach parties were a major part of daily life to memorable events including flower demonstrations, charity days, and visits from celebrities and even animals.

Sue said: “Since I’ve been at Roundstone, we have seen all sorts at the garden centre. From helicopters bringing Santa and a real elephant on site, to flower shows, coach trips, and Olympic gold medallists. Every day is different, and I’ve been lucky to meet so many wonderful people. I’ve built amazing relationships and seen children grow into adults that bring their own young families. I still have so much passion and interest for what I do and should be well and truly retired by now, but the customers won’t let me!

“Since Haskins acquired the centre, I’ve learnt so much. I remember seeing their Ferndown site being built and I was amazed by it. It’s a real family business and that’s why I’ve stayed so long. It’s a lovely place to be and Warren Haskins has always been very supportive.”

Sue’s dedication, warmth, and humour has made her a firm favourite among both customers and colleagues. She is regularly asked after by visitors when she is not working and is widely regarded as the face of Haskins Roundstone. Sue’s contribution to the business and its community spirit continues to be felt across the centre.

Warren Haskins, Chairman of Haskins Garden Centres, said: “Sue is part of the fabric of Roundstone. Her warmth, humour and commitment to customer service have made her a favourite with so many. We’re incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with her and thank her for everything she has done for the Haskins family.”

For more information, visit www.haskins.co.uk