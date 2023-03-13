Edit Account-Sign Out
Nando's Worthing: New sign is up as restaurant opening date gets very close

Official signage has been put up outside Worthing’s first Nando’s branch as the restaurant gets ready to open later this month.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 9:40am

The chicken chain announced the opening date for the restaurant as Monday, March 27, a couple of weeks ago.

Which means there is just two weeks for people to wait before they can get their first taste of the firm’s signature spicy chicken.

Nando's will open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre. The firm submitted its application to transform the space into a restaurant back in August of last year, after a change of use for the space was granted in 2021.

The signs are up at Nando's in Worthing
Nando's regularly topped lists of what people wanted to see come to town, along with Primarkalthough the clothing giant looks unlikely to open a Worthing store any time soon.

Work is still ongoing inside the new restaurant
Some of the new seating has been installed
