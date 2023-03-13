Official signage has been put up outside Worthing’s first Nando’s branch as the restaurant gets ready to open later this month.

The chicken chain announced the opening date for the restaurant as Monday, March 27, a couple of weeks ago.

Which means there is just two weeks for people to wait before they can get their first taste of the firm’s signature spicy chicken.

Nando's will open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre. The firm submitted its application to transform the space into a restaurant back in August of last year, after a change of use for the space was granted in 2021.

The signs are up at Nando's in Worthing

Work is still ongoing inside the new restaurant