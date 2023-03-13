The chicken chain announced the opening date for the restaurant as Monday, March 27, a couple of weeks ago.
Which means there is just two weeks for people to wait before they can get their first taste of the firm’s signature spicy chicken.
Nando's will open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre. The firm submitted its application to transform the space into a restaurant back in August of last year, after a change of use for the space was granted in 2021.
Nando's regularly topped lists of what people wanted to see come to town, along with Primark – although the clothing giant looks unlikely to open a Worthing store any time soon.