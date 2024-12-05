New moves in plans by Domino's to open new South Downs village takeaway

By Sarah Page
Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:47 BST
Plans by pizza chain Domino’s to open new premises in a South Downs village are moving further forward.

Domino’s submitted a planning application to Horsham District Council in September to open a takeaway on the site of the former Barclays Bank building in Old Mill Square in Storrington.

Now the company is seeking permission from the council to erect advertisement signage on the site.

Site of the proposed new Domino's in Storringtonplaceholder image
Domino’s say they plan to open between 11am-11pm daily and that the business would ‘generate a number of full-time and part-time employment opportunities.’

