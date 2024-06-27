Sussex village gets set to party after its local shop scoops 'Rural Oscar'

By Sarah Page
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:10 BST
A Sussex village is getting set to party after its local shop was crowned champions in a ‘Rural Oscars’ awards ceremony at the House of Lords.

Fittleworth Village Stores, representing south east England, were declared winners of the village shop/post office category in the national awards staged by the Countryside Alliance.

The awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across the country and the winners were whittled down via a public vote.

The final awards ceremony was held on Tuesday (June 25) at the House of Lords, sponsored by the Earl of Leicester. The awards were presented by Countryside Alliance chairman Lord Nick Herbert, former South Downs MP.

Fittleworth Village Stores receive their 'Rural Oscar' from Countryside Alliance chairman and former South Downs MP Lord Nick Herbert at the House of Lords

The awards’ judges said: “As a community shop the services offered go way beyond that of simply a retail outlet. It acts to combat loneliness, support local producers and their Fittleworth Food Angels, set up during Covid, continues to provide support to those vulnerable households. The range and quality of goods on offer are all you need and more.”

After the ceremony Fittleworth Village Stores treasurer Mick Foote said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won the award today – we’re a tiny little village in West Sussex and we are owned by the community. We set up in 2018 and everyone in the village bought shares, and we also had a lot of donors and grants.”

He added: “Everything that we do is thinking about our community, and we have a lovely community. People come from far and wide and we’re gaining quite a reputation. So, for us to gain the award of Village Shop and Post Office of the year is such fantastic news – the whole of our village are going to be having a party next week.”

Sarah Lee, director of policy for the Countryside Alliance, said: "This important ceremony was about celebrating the hard work of all those behind rural businesses who are so obviously passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment in our precious countryside.

"At the regional – and now the national – level, the Countryside Alliance is proud to be honouring these businesses and the individuals behind them, who rose to the top amongst the countless other worthy businesses nominated.”

