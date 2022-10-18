The Sussex Yarn Collection in Storrington is a specialist store which aims to fill a gap in the market following research which showed online shopping for wools and yarns was not typically successful.

Owner Jane Hitchcock, from Thakeham, says the shop will enable people to see and feel wools before they buy.

And, as well as selling yarns, wools and accessories, the shop will also provide classes for everyone from beginners to experienced knitters and crocheters.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith meeting crafters at the opening of The Sussex Yarn Collection shop in Storrington

The new shop is a family endeavour with Jane being joined by her husband Rocky and daughter Imogen, along with friends and fellow crafters, for the

grand opening.

Jane said: “It was lovely to welcome Andrew Griffith MP at the shop. We’ve been non-stop ever since. We’re thrilled with our new home in the heart of Storrington.”

Andrew, MP for Arundel and South Downs, spoke to many of the guests and shoppers during the event and heard just why wool-related crafts have grown in popularity in recent years.

MP Andrew Griffith with shop owner Jane Hitchcock inside the new The Sussex Yarn Collection shop in Storrington

He said: “It was wonderful to open The Sussex Yarn Collection and to meet so many dedicated crafters. Congratulations to Jane for taking this leap and opening a shop dedicated to a hobby she loves. I wish her every success.

