New South Downs village shop officially opened by MP
A new shop in a South Downs village was officially opened by MP Andrew Griffith on Friday.
The Sussex Yarn Collection in Storrington is a specialist store which aims to fill a gap in the market following research which showed online shopping for wools and yarns was not typically successful.
Owner Jane Hitchcock, from Thakeham, says the shop will enable people to see and feel wools before they buy.
And, as well as selling yarns, wools and accessories, the shop will also provide classes for everyone from beginners to experienced knitters and crocheters.
The new shop is a family endeavour with Jane being joined by her husband Rocky and daughter Imogen, along with friends and fellow crafters, for the
grand opening.
Jane said: “It was lovely to welcome Andrew Griffith MP at the shop. We’ve been non-stop ever since. We’re thrilled with our new home in the heart of Storrington.”
Andrew, MP for Arundel and South Downs, spoke to many of the guests and shoppers during the event and heard just why wool-related crafts have grown in popularity in recent years.
He said: “It was wonderful to open The Sussex Yarn Collection and to meet so many dedicated crafters. Congratulations to Jane for taking this leap and opening a shop dedicated to a hobby she loves. I wish her every success.
“The Sussex Yarn Collection is a wonderful addition to the many much-valued independent shops on Storrington high street. We need our high streets to be vibrant, and Sussex Yarn Collection will be a valuable addition.”