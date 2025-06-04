New Worthing café reveals opening date – and there's not long to wait

The opening date of a new café in Worthing has been revealed.

Caffe Oak at Unit 2 in Stanford Square, off Warwick Street, will open on Monday, June 9. It takes up the unit previously occupied by AyVel Cafe, and is very close to Pizza Express.

A message on the café’s Facebook page this week read: “Worthing, We’re Opening! ☕

“We’re so excited to finally open our doors on Monday, 9th June at 9:00AM! Pop in for a proper breakfast, your favourite coffee, or a relaxed brunch with friends. Whether you’re craving a cosy seat or just good vibes – Caffe Oak is here to make your day better.

“Follow us @caffeoakworthing and come be part of our very first day – we can’t wait to welcome you!”

On its website, Caffe Oak says it wants to be a space for moments of calm. It says: “Caffe Oak was born from a simple idea: to create a third space where connection and ritual meet. A place between home and work where the community can gather, converse, and enjoy moments of calm.

“Inspired by the natural beauty of Worthing and the slow, intentional craft of artisan coffee, we've created a space that honours both tradition and innovation.

“Every cup we serve and every dish we prepare is made with intention, using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, and crafted to awaken your senses.”

A menu on the website shows it will be serving breakfast and brunch dishes.

It comes hot on the heels of new café Il Foxo, which opened in Montague Place last month. While details of a new patisserie opening in the town centre were also revealed recently.