New café to open in Worthing – 'it's a space that honours both tradition and innovation'

Details of another new café set to open in Worthing have been revealed.

Caffe Oak will take up a Unit 2 in Stanford Square, off Warwick Street, replacing AyVel Cafe which closed last month after six years.

On its new website, Caffe Oak says it will be ‘opening soon’. It added: “Caffe Oak was born from a simple idea: to create a third space where connection and ritual meet. A place between home and work where the community can gather, converse, and enjoy moments of calm.

“Inspired by the natural beauty of Worthing and the slow, intentional craft of artisan coffee, we've created a space that honours both tradition and innovation.

Caffee Oak is set top open in Stanford Square in Worthing, which is just off Warwick Street. Picture: Google

“Every cup we serve and every dish we prepare is made with intention, using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, and crafted to awaken your senses.”

A menu on the website shows it will be serving breakfast and brunch dishes.

It comes hot on the heels of new café Il Foxo, which opened in Montague Place last month. While details of another new café opening in the town centre were also revealed recently. The new coffee and book shop will open in Chapel Road at the site of the now-closed Chapel Gifts and Books.

This month, Worthing’s high street has also seen Warren James jewellers open and had news of River Island closing this weekend.

For more information about Caffe Oak, see https://www.caffeoak.com/