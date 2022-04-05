Pet shop Nurture Them Naturally settles into new home in heart of Chichester's dog walking community

The store, which was previously located in Terminus Road, recently moved to Lavant Road where store manager Alana Burtt-Smith said the company 'fits in really well'.

Despite the business's continued growth, the former premises was 'just too big'. Being in an industrial estate was also inconvenient for the company which is now well-situated in the heart of the area's local dog walking community.

Alana said: "Although we're still very new to the area, the location for us is much nicer because we're so close to Centurion Way where there is a huge dog walking group."

The close-knit community feel of the area benefits the company which prides itself on providing a thorough and personal service to all of its customers. As the only salon in the area with a fear-free qualified groomer, the company is also equipped to deal with dogs of all behaviours and backgrounds.

Groomer Courtney Lilley said: "It's all part and parcel of the fear-free pets training.

"The more you get to know the dog, the family and their family dynamic, the more you can advise them."

Alana added: "We like having a good relationship with our customers.

"Although the business is growing, we still maintain that personal, one-to-one service."

The community here has welcomed the company, which seeks to offer a more holistic and natural way to feed and groom our pets.

Owners considering putting their dogs on a raw food diet are given a full consultation to work out the specific needs of their pet and the grooming process adapts to each individual dog's needs. All raw food sold in the shop is developed by the company and contains only human-grade meat with 'no fillers whatsoever'.

The aim is to 'bring back what dogs are supposed to eat from the get-go'.

Superfoods, such as, curly kale and sweet potato, are also added to the food for optimum health benefits, and the company has a specialised range for sensitive stomachs.

The business began 11 years ago, with owner Kelly Newbold-Cooper 'starting off in her kitchen with just one hand meat blender' and has grown into two stores, a factory and a head office, with stock being sold and delivered all over the country.

Courtney said: "She got into the market at the right time, just as people were starting to look into things like raw food and natural therapies."

Nurture Them Naturally's ethos is all about offering an ethical approach in all areas of the business, from the products on sale, to the service given by staff.

This includes the salon's grooming process, which differs to many other establishments; Nurture Them Naturally aims to avoid 'conveyor-belt grooming' where it is 'just one dog in, one dog out' without the pet's individual needs being considered.

For Courtney, who is fear-free pets qualified, it is all about training frightened dogs to turn a negative environment and situation into a positive, at the dog's own pace.

Some can take up to two years to warm up to the grooming process, and the most hesitant dogs are given 'meet and treats', a 15-minute appointment which is individualised to the business, where the dog is given treats, has a play and gets to know the groomer in a relaxed environment with the aim of changing their association to grooming.

Nurture Them Naturally is situated at 1A Lavant Road. The shop sells a selection of natural treats, raw complete dog foods, toys and herbal grooming supplies.

For more information, visit: www.nurturethemnaturally.co.uk