Sadness as Horsham shop closes after 25 years in the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
And the closure of the Non Stop Party Shop in the Carfax has prompted an emotional farewell from manager Rachel Burse.
In a message on social media, Rachel spoke of her sorrow at the shop’s closure and thanked colleagues and customers for their support.
Rachel, who worked at the store for 22 years, said: “This maybe an end of an era, but the Non Stop Party Shop never will be forgotten.”
The shop first announced back in April that it would be closing this summer but said that people could still shop on line and at its other branches in Kensington and Cobham.
Meanwhile, in her farewell message, Rachel described colleagues as her ‘second family’, adding: “Thank you for the amazing 22 years of incredible memories, I can't believe it's gone in a flash.”
She added: “Oh, the laughs we have had and the genuine care and support given by staff and customers, has been mind blowing. Thank you also to the love, support and kind wishes/words people have given us all recently.
“It's been a very hard journey and we all greatly appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.