It comes as part of the national chain’s ‘ambitious plans’ to double the size of the business and ‘bring the joy of our freshly made food and organic coffee to even more people around the UK’.

Guy Meakin, Pret’s interim managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “That’s why we’re delighted to confirm that we’re expanding with a new shop in Worthing with our franchise partner IceKing, helping to hire around 20 new team members from the local area. The new shop will open in the next few months, and as part of our ongoing work to help alleviate homelessness and poverty, surplus freshly made food will be donated at the end of each day to local charities via The Pret Foundation in addition to a further donation from opening week sales.”

Worthing town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “We are delighted that Pret a Manger will be opening in Worthing and for the investment and new jobs they will be bringing to the town. Worthing is seeing strong demand for commercial premises at the moment and while nationally 14.1 per cent of properties are empty in Worthing the vacancy rate is now below five per cent with more new businesses still to open before Christmas.”

Montague Street in Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards

Pret said customers at the new Worthing store would be able to enjoy the Pret Coffee Subscription at the new outlet. The subscription offers customers up to five barista-prepared drinks a day for £25 a month – which the firm says ‘works out to be cheaper than two lattes a week’.

SussexWorld understands that the Pret shop will be opened at 21 to 23 Montague Street – the site previously occupied by Topshop/Topman. The store has been vacant for well over a year following the collapse of its owner, Arcadia Group. Plans have been submitted to transform this building into nine apartments, with two shops beneath them. Clifton Second Limited submitted the plans to Worthing Borough Council this month. Click here to read more.

Topshop and Topman in Worthing before closing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

