Ukrainians living in Worthing have launched an urgent appeal for donations after the Kakhovka damn explosion.

More than 2,700 people have fled their homes on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnipro River after a dam collapsed.

The Kakhovka dam was destroyed on Tuesday (June 6), with Ukraine blaming Russia. However, Moscow said Ukrainian military strikes in the area were to blame – denying that it was involved with any attack on the hydroelectric dam.

Work is ongoing among the Ukrainian authorities to distribute clean drinking water to its citizens.

Satellite images released by the BBC show how much water has already spread downriver from the Kakhovka dam to the city of Kherson, about 75km (45 miles) to the west.

The Worthing Ukrainian Friends Network said it was ‘shocked’ by the incident, which they described as a ‘terrorist attack by Russia’ and ‘another genocide towards the whole world and nature’.

"Сonsequences will follow for years and generations to come,” a statement on social media read.

"For now, more than 42,000 people living there were affected. Many were left without homes and access to drinking water. This is not including animals. Everyone can help.

Ukrainian refugees and volunteers in Worthing are gathering donations for animals affected by the disaster in Kakhovka (Photo by Alex Babenko/Getty Images)

"We will be sending humanitarian help from our area Worthing, Brighton, and Hove on Saturday. We are gathering things for animals affected by the disaster in the region who will be evacuated to Kyiv.”

The group is asking local residents for donations and not money, adding: “We need cat and dog food (plenty), diapers for animals, tissues (dry and wet), and carriers.

"You are welcome to bring your donation up until Friday evening to Worthing Quaker Meeting House. Address: 34 Mill Rd, Worthing BN11 5DR.”

Yaroslava Matvieienko, who worked as a journalist in Ukraine before fleeing to Worthing, said: “It’s devastating what has happened. We want to do something to help.

“We want to send help for the animals. On Saturday, there will be a minivan going to Ukraine so we are in a rush.”

Refugees in Sussex will be holding a peaceful rally at the Angel of Peace statue in Brighton from 6pm to 8pm today (Thursday, June 8).