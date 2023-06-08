The new roundabout on the A27 east of Lancing has been completed.

The development by National Highways comes as part of works to give access to the New Monks Farm development and ‘provide better links to Brighton City Airport’.

Since May 15, traffic management has been in place 24/7, with access to Lancing College maintained. The works were completed on Tuesday (June 6).

The A27 was closed for three consecutive weekends to facilitate the works. The successful completion of the works comes after it had to be postponed last month due to a traffic incident.

In its previous update on May 9, a National Highways spokesperson said: “We’ve installed temporary barriers and reduced part of the A27 westbound to two lanes over the Shoreham flyover interchange. This is due to a recent road traffic incident.

"Because of this, our planned weekend closures for Friday 12 and Friday 19 have now been cancelled.

“We’ve put these measures in place to keep the travelling public and our workforce safe. Please continue to take extra care when driving.

“We’ve started to carry out some surfacing work and put in storm water drainage on The Drive (off the Coombes Road Junction) on the northern side of the A27. Traffic management will be in place here 24/7 and access to the college will be maintained. We’ll be working here during the day until Sunday, May 14.

“We’ve also begun upgrading the existing Public Right of Way (249 – River Adur) to join with the New Monks Farm development which will improve access for pedestrians and cyclists. We’ll be working here until Friday, May 26.

“From Monday, May 15, we’ll start work at the Coombes Road Junction on the northern side of the A27 to install more storm water drainage and do some surfacing work. Traffic management will be in place here 24/7 and access to the college will be maintained. We’ll be working here during the day until Tuesday June 6.”

