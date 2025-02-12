A consultation into a plan for a new 130-bedroom hotel in Littlehampton begins today (February 12).

Whitbread PLC, owner of Premier Inn, is inviting residents and businesses in Littlehampton to view and provide feedback on its plans for a new Premier Inn hotel in the town centre. The proposals seek to redevelop the former Waitrose supermarket site on Avon Road, which it says will bring new jobs and investment to the area.

The public consultation is taking place today, Wednesday, February 12, from 2pm to 7:30pm at the New Millennium Chamber, The Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5EW, with the information also available online. Artwork for the proposed hotel will be revealed at the consultation.

The former Waitrose store on Avon Road has been vacant since its closure in 2015.

The former Waitrose site in Avon Road, Littlehampton, could become a Premier Inn hotel. Picture: Premier Inn

There were 402 comments on the Littlehampton Gazette post, including many welcoming the news.

Phil Wise said: “Excellent news it will be a very positive thing bringing people back into the town with the redevelopment of the sea front as well plus the redevelopment of the town. We must embrace all developments for the town.”

Nicola Keogh added: “Good news! Up and onwards. If people come to the town amenities will have to step up and things will be improved, hopefully.”

While Clare Barclay said: “Should be good bringing some foot flow into Littlehampton which is so needed.”

Others thought the space could be better used for other activities.

Kevin Short said: “Could turn it into a 3g sports arena for local teams to utilise for training and matches. Rather than let the kids keep playing in the bogs they are currently. Could easily get 3 or 4 7v7 and 5v5 pitches on the site. I'm not optimistic enough to think putting a premier Inn will attract people to visit the town.”

Abygirl Balcombe added: “B&M or Home Bargains would be good or Primark 100%. It would be booming with people.”

While Danni Jones said: “I would have preferred some independent shops and/or some kind of family entertainment (skate rink, bowling etc) but a hotel is better then it remaining empty and hopefully starts a cycle of change for Littlehampton.”

Residents can find more information on the proposals and register for updates on the project website at www.premierinn-avonroad.co.uk