Russian invasion of Ukraine hits fish and chip shops in Horsham ... and beyond

That’s according to the National Federation of Fish Friers who say that the fish and chip industry is suffering because of the knock-on effect of Covid, the potential return to 20 per cent VAT and the possibility of sanctions on fish from Russia.

Sam Compton, manager of Mr Chips in Horsham’s Bishopric, said: “Prices are going through the roof.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A lot of fish comes from Russia and prices are just going up and up.”

The fish and chip industry is under threat from rising prices

National Federation of Fish Friers president Andrew Crook said: “I’ve never had as much fear for the industry as I’m having now.

“If we get a sanction on Russian fish we can expect costs to triple.

“It could cause fish and chip shops to go bust. I’ve already seen it happening.”

And he added: “We are in a position where we need to have a huge jump in prices. Everyone’s really worried.”

A spokesman for The Master Fryer in Roffey, said: “The cost of fish is shooting up in price.”

He said fish and chip shops would have to increase their prices to customers.

Andrew Cook added: “We just hope customers continue to use their local independent businesses.

“We are all going to struggle and we need their support... especially fish and chips shops.

“If they want to contact their local MP too that may help.”