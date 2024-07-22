Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Researchers who ranked Horsham as the ‘worst place in Sussex for fly-tipping’ are being told: You’ve got it wrong.

According to a study published last month, the Horsham district was ranked 51st out of 109 towns and cities across the country blighted by the illegal dumping of rubbish.

Researchers at recycling company Cartridge Save analysed the total number of fly-tipping incidents across England and then calculated the number of incidents per 10,000 people in each town or city to compile a final list of places with the highest rates of illegal dumping.

It named Horsham with the highest number of fly-tipping incidents in Sussex with 219 incidents per 10,000 people.

Fly-tipping stats for Horsham are wrong, says council

But Horsham District Council has done its own analysis by studying fly-tipping statistics for England published by the Government. And it says, Horsham is nowhere near as bad as the earlier study stated. It maintains that the stats say that the number of fly-tipping incidents for Horsham for 2022/2023 should be around 80, not 219 as quoted in the original study.

A spokesperson said: “Horsham was at 8.2 per 1,000 people which is 80 per 10,000 people.”

The original study stated that Worthing had 62 incidents per 10,000 people while, it said, Crawley had 144 incidents per 10,000 people.

It named Durham as having the worst fly-tipping problem in the country with 1,129 incidents per 10,000 people.

London was said to be the English city with the lowest incidence of illegal waste dumping ‘suggesting effective waste management strategies in the capital.’